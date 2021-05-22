FC Barcelona: Pep Guardiola throws a new wink to Lionel Messi and remembers his time with the Catalans

The Spanish Pep Guardiola, Manchester City coach, assured this Saturday that Argentine Lionel Messi, Barcelona forward, “is the strongest” and considered that what impacts him is “beyond his quality”, his “mentality”.

“He is very strong, the strongest. Beyond his quality, it is his mentality, his head. In four years at Barcelona we played many games in training and he did not lose one. If he had lost him, he would have left. He has that. competitive mentality, there are four or five players in history who have something different, “said Guardiola, who participated in a live on Twitch with former Italian teammates such as Antonio Cassano or Daniele Adani, or friends like Christian Vieri.

The Spanish coach, champion of the Premier League with Manchester City and the next finalist of the Champions League, in which his club will face Chelsea, reviewed his time at Barcelona, ​​his way of understanding football and celebrated the players that marked his career as a technician.

“(My players at Barcelona) were competitive animals, I learned a lot from them. Every three days they wanted to win, they wanted to be better than their teammates. I was lucky to have the best of all time (referring to Messi), and seven u eight academy players with the correct age, 24, 25, 26 years old, “he explained.

“Then we had very strong foreigners like (the Cameroonian, Samuel) Eto’o. They all coincided at the perfect moment, the stars allowed that to last four years. It is extraordinary, they played the finals as a friendly,” he continued, reviewing his successful time for Barcelona as a coach, between 2008 and 2012.

“They were great friends and each had their role. We all knew that Messi was the best, but then there were six or seven others who were strong, and others who knew they were not playing because the others were stronger,” he concluded.

He surrendered to Argentine Javier Mascherano for having the “humility” to accept playing as a central defender despite being “one of the best central midfielders in the world” and praised the intelligence of Sergi Busquets.

“Busquets is very intelligent, he understands everything. He does not have much physical strength, but it is his intelligence. If you survive ten years at Barcelona you must be strong, if they do not take your position away,” he said.

He further stated that the hardest part of his job is telling his players who will play and who will be left out.

“Our work is very hard. We can talk about tactics, but every two or three days we leave nine players without playing and that hurts you, it is very hard. You suffer much more than you enjoy. I do not recommend you to be coaches, because you suffer a lot. There are good guys who train well, but they don’t play, “he said.

He acknowledged that the Premier League won this year with Manchester City was special, in particular because of the difficulties caused by the pandemic.

“This Premier was special for everyone. We were in a pandemic, many loved ones died. Everything was training, home, restaurants closed. It was special because we kept our concentration,” he considered.

And finally he expressed his enormous appreciation for Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds coach.

“It is unique, no one can imitate it, it is an author football, unique, non-transferable, it is a joy, honesty, attacking, defending everyone, it is a gift for football. It only does good, honest things, it never cheats. When it loses it accepts the defeat, he always wants to learn, “he said.

