FC Barcelona: Ousmane Dembélé will undergo surgery again and the time of absence is revealed

The Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembélé He suffers a disinsertion of the biceps tendon in his right knee that will force him to undergo surgery, according to the Catalan club’s medical services.

Dembélé had participated – coming off the bench – in France’s first two matches at the European Championship and retired injured in the second of them, which was played this Saturday in Budapest, against Hungary.

The player today underwent medical tests in Barcelona that confirmed the worst omens: a new serious injury to the Frenchman, which will prevent him from starting the season with the Barça team.

Although the Barça has not reported how long Dembélé will be off, according to the newspaper ‘L’Equipe’, the recovery period will be approximately four months.

Ousmane Dembélé seemed to have put the injury drama behind him in Ronald Koeman’s first season on the bench, in which he played a total of 44 games and scored 11 goals.

