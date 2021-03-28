FC Barcelona: Miralem Pjanic demands that Ronald Koeman align him to demonstrate his quality

The Bosnian midfielder, Miralem Pjanic arrived at FC Barcelona for the present campaign, however, the former player of the Juventus He has not been able to win a place with the Catalans, so he asks for an opportunity to Koeman to show what it’s made of.

“(I ask Koeman) Continuity, two or three games to be able to show my football. That is what any footballer needs. But I will continue working every training session to earn that opportunity,” said Pjanic in an interview for Mundo Deportivo.

The Bosnian also affirmed that by not being able to win the Champions League after being eliminated by the Paris Saint-Germain, he hopes to win the league title with Barcelona.

Ronald Koeman was disappointed in Miralem Pjanic after the player had publicly complained earlier this season about not having minutes, the midfielder is on the transfer list. [@onzetv3] What do you think? pic.twitter.com/wtUnu79noO – Messi crack (@ Messicrack10_) March 24, 2021

“I’ve come to Barcelona to win the Champions League, that’s my goal. This year I want to help win the double, that’s my mentality. I never give up. If I don’t play, the next morning I’m training harder than ever so that the technicians notice that I am not giving up “said Pjanic.

