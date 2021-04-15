FC Barcelona: Messi’s boots are auctioned for charity purposes

Room and, at FC Barcelona and the proceeds will go to the Art and Health project at the Vall d’Hebron Hospital in Barcelona.

As reported by the auction house in a note, the Argentine footballer of the Barça club has donated the boots to the National Museum of Art of Catalonia (MNAC) and together they have decided to offer them in a charity auction in favor of the Art and Health project of the Barcelona hospital

The auction will be held at www.christies.com from April 19 to 30, 2021. In the statement, the Barcelona forward commented that “reaching the record of scoring 644 goals for the same club made me very happy, but I still think more important to be able to help all the sick children who are struggling to try to heal “.

“We hope that this auction will serve to give greater visibility to this extraordinary initiative. I would like to thank everyone for their support of this cause, so important to me,” added Messi.

Christie’s delegate in Spain, María García Yelo, highlighted “Christie’s satisfaction at having been chosen by Lionel Messi and the MNAC to carry out this charity auction” and has trusted that “this pair of football boots will awaken a huge interest and will attract bidders from all over the world. “

The Adidas Nemeziz Messi 19.1 boots, which the player used in the match between FC Barcelona and Real Valladolid on December 22, are signed “Lionel Messi” and personalized with the names of his wife “Antonela Roccuzzo” and his children “Thiago, Mateo and Ciro” and their dates of birth.

The estimate made by the auction house of the price of the pair of boots is between 57,500 and 80,500 euros.

