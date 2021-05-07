FC Barcelona: Messi ‘surrenders’ to Nadal for the Laureus Award for best athlete of 2020: “You are an example, I am an admirer”

Updated 07/05/2021 – 08:31

“An award more than deserved. You are an example for everyone, I am an admirer of yours”, assured the Argentine player of FC Barcelona. A crack who did not hesitate to send a congratulatory message to the astro of Manacor.

This was Nadal’s speech after receiving the Laureus Prize

Rafael NadalHe surpassed Lewis Hamilton, Duplantis, Lebron James, Cheptegei and Lewandowski to raise his fourth statuette, as he was already awarded in 2011 with the most important award, in addition to the best promise in 2006 and the best comeback in 2014. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart. , this award means a lot to me “, said Rafa Nadal. “You are an example”, then Leo Messi, who was the winner last year ex aequo with Hamilton.