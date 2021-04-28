FC Barcelona: Messi auctions boots with which he broke Pele’s record

The London House Christie’s He has up for auction the boot with which Leo Messi became, with 644 goals, the top scorer with the same team last December.

The Argentine achieved with FC Barceloba against him Real Valladolid exceed the 643 goals that Pele did with him Saints Brazilian and breaking a record that had been in place for 46 years.

The collector’s item will be on display at the London auction house until April 30.

⚽ “Art also scores goals”. Messi donated the boots with which he scored his 644 goal to be exhibited at the National Museum of Art of Catalonia and which will later be auctioned to help children with cancer diseases. pic.twitter.com/PWFlYs31vc – SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) February 12, 2021

All that is collected with its sale will go to the Vall d’Hebron University Hospital in Barcelona and more specifically to its projects related to art for sick children.

The boots are both signed by Messi and on them appear the names of his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their children Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.

