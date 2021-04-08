FC Barcelona: Messi arrives at the Spanish Classic with statistics that make Real Madrid tremble

The Argentine Leo Messi, Barcelona forward, arrives at the classic in top form, as the maximum gunner, the one who shoots the most and the one who has done the most dribbles during the current campaign. LaLiga Santander.

Twenty-three goals in twenty-seven games credit him as the top scorer of the season so far, with four more goals than Uruguay’s Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid) and Gerard Moreno (Villarreal); Although the Argentine has not scored or given any assistance in the last six classics that have been played. His last goal against the Madrid team was in 2018.

With 115 dribbles, Messi He is established as the best dribbler in LaLiga, closely followed by Huesca’s left-back Javi Galán.

Of the 112 shots made by the Barcelona captain, 74 have gone on target. He has shot between the three sticks almost twice as many times as the Frenchman Karim Benzema, the great offensive reference of Real Madrid, who is second with 45. The average of shots taken and shots towards the goal is, again, favorable to the Argentine international : 66% of his shots have been on target, while the French average is six points below, at 58%.

The classic could tie the fight in the assists section. The maximum assistant in the season is Celta player Iago Aspas with a total of ten goal passes. However, maximum equality is in second place, with the German Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Leo Messi and Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid) tied at eight.

I was curious to compare the Leo Messi of 11/10 with that of 15/14. And this came out. Two unreal rubbings on two completely different teams. Leo never understood the context. Go wild. What is your favorite? Via @StatsBombES pic.twitter.com/Fa6VmORoe4 – Albert Blaya Sensat (@Blayasensat) April 8, 2021

It is also a Barça player who leads the passing statistics. Dutchman Frenkie de Jong has completed a total of 2,227 centers, only accompanied by Villarreal midfielder Dani Parejo in the club of players with more than two thousand passes.

