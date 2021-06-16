FC Barcelona: Memphis Depay gives clues about its future in the Old Continent

The Dutch striker Memphis Depay, who has been negotiating his signing for FC Barcelona, ​​avoided confirming this Wednesday the press information that ensures that the player who ends his contract with him Olympique de Lyon He has already signed with the Barça club.

“The transfer will be clarified. We have to wait, I do not want to say anything else. Everyone knows that in recent times I have been linked to Barcelona. The news will come when it touches,” said the player in the press conference prior to the duel between The Netherlands and Austria tomorrow on the second day of the Eurocup.

Depay, 27, added that he wants to focus on the Euro with the Netherlands.

“Now we are concentrating on the Dutch team, we want to be first in the group,” concluded the star player of Frank de Boer’s national team.

