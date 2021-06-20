FC Barcelona: Memphis Depay excites the fans with his thirst for triumph

The Dutch attacker Memphis Depay confessed to being “happy and proud” for having signed for Barcelona, ​​a club that he considers “the greatest in the world and that has the best fans”.

“I am excited to play in front of the Barça public. Barça fans live the game in a very special way, they love football very much,” he told the media of the Depay club, which is currently playing Euro 2020 with the Netherlands.

The forward ‘orange’ arrives free from the Olympique de Lyon to become Barça’s fourth signing, with whom he will sign a two-year contract: “I want to thank the entire FC Barcelona leadership, the president and the coach. It is a dream come true.”

➤ 27 years old.

➤ Free agent.

➤ He broke it in Lyon.

➤ Reference in your selection.

➤ Meet Koeman.

➤ Able to play – and perform – in all attack positions.

➤ Technical quality, criteria, last pass, associative game, adaptability and goal. DEPAY, THE NEW PLAYER OF THE BARÇA. pic.twitter.com/YqTCMN9OuK – Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) June 19, 2021

Memphis Depay is one more of the new reinforcements of the team of the Dutch Ronald Koeman, who will come to fight a position in the Blaugrana front with the Argentine Sergio “Kun” Agüero and Antoine Griezmann.

