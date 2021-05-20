FC Barcelona: Mascherano dreams of the Messi and Agüero duo for the following season

The rumor of the signing of Sergio “Kun” Agüero with the FC Barcelona continues to gain strength and for the former culé player and former teammate of the forward Argentina Selection, Javier Mascherano this generates a lot of illusion, as it would serve to extend Messi’s stay with the Blaugranas.

The Boss considered that Omen it would serve as a strategy to generate a better environment for the Flea.

“I have read and the truth is that for all of us who love Barcelona we are very excited. Hopefully Kun can come to Barcelona. I think it would be a great signing and above all to try to create a good environment so that Lio can stay at Barcelona. Trying to persuade and seduce so that Lio can continue playing for Barcelona ”, he affirmed.

At a press conference offered by nine Spanish La Liga ambassadors, the former Blaugrana midfielder spoke about the season of the team led by Ronald Koeman.

“In the end, not being able to win those important matches against direct rivals was what ended up deciding that Barcelona cannot compete. He had the chance to find himself in this last stretch with these games against Real and Atlético and he didn’t give him the chance to come up with options for this last game, “he added.

