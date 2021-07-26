FC Barcelona: Many folders open 20 days after debut

On August 15, the Barcelona tear The league against Real society. Although the market will still give you a few more days, the ideal for all entities is to start the course with the duties more or less done. But the Barça club will have to press the accelerator to reach the first meeting, in less than three weeks, with the maximum guarantees. As of today, there are many crucial folders open.

Laporta, which has been slowly building and designing its club model, must put one more gear into gear. Until today he has signed four players, Memphis Depay, Emerson, Eric Garca and Kun Agero, and has given nine casualties. In any case, these departures have not been noticed in excess in the famous salary bill. Miranda, Monchu, Todibo, Konrad, Matheus, Trincao, Junior Firpo, Akieme and Ale They are no longer part of the Barça squad and have left 35 million euros in the coffers.

The big sale

These transfers are precisely insufficient. The Barcelona needs to make cash and lighten 100 million euros of wage bill, an amount that will reach if it transfers to Griezmann Y Coutinho. In any case, the two folders do not seem to be solved immediately and time is short. It should be remembered that if the club does not adapt to the fair play You will not be able to register players, not even Messi when there is agreement. The entity has also openly put on the market Pjanic and Umtiti. They have already spoken with their agents and told them that they must find a way out. Also, listen to all the offers that come in.

Laporta: “Messi? The message is calm. Sometimes you have to juggle”

The pay cut

It’s been weeks since Laporta He is talking with several players so that they adapt their salaries to the economic reality of the entity. It seemed that the gesture of Messi, that his file has been cut by 50 percent in order to remain linked to the entity, could be a turning point. At the moment, ten days after that news there is still no agreement with any of the four players with whom the institution is talking Piqu, Busquets, Sergi Roberto and Jordi Alba.

Leo Messi

The Argentine is enjoying the holidays after winning the America Cup, but the days go by and the intention of the entity was that it be incorporated at the beginning of August. The problem is that, although he can work with the team, that date arrives and the club cannot register him because he has not reduced the salary bill. At the moment there is a principle in agreement with the player and, according to Laporta, they are working with LaLiga and Javier Tebas to try to find a solution.

The signing of a midfielder

The decision of Wijnaldum to sign for him PSG disrupted the plans of the Barça entity, but the Barcelona he continues to have between eyebrows the arrival of a midfielder. The main stumbling block is economic, both because the club cannot cope with a high transfer and a high chip. In the Camp Nou they keep making numbers so they can square all the operations.

Laporta: “The exchange for Griezmann? We are open to all offers” Barcelona FC

Injured and international

Koeman is very aware of the players who drag discomforts such as Coutinho, Fati or Ter Stegen to see when you can count on them. As always, they will not force any of them to return. Kun Agero, Emerson and Messi and above all, Eric, Mingueza and PedriThe latter has played all the summer competitions and Mingueza you drag annoyances from the first game of the Olympic games.