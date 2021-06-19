FC Barcelona makes the signing of Memphis Depay official

A few moments ago, the FC Barcelona made the signing of the Dutch attacker official, Memphis Depay, from Olympique de Lyon. The one selected with the Netherlands ended his contract with the French team, so he was free to sign with the team he wanted.

His arrival at the Blaugrana entity was an open secret, even since last season there was talk of his signing; however, they decided to wait so as not to pay a large sum of money for their letter.

It was through a video on the social networks of the Spanish team that he welcomed the 27-year-old player. This is the fourth incorporation of the culé team this summer, remembering that they have already added Eric Garcia, Sergio Aguero and Emerson.

Depay was the great figure of Lyon last season, managing to score 22 goals in 40 games played between the League and the Cup; In addition, he attended 12 times, being one of the most decisive players in Ligue 1.