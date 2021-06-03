FC Barcelona makes official the arrival of Emerson from Real Betis

The right-handed side Emerson de Souza will belong to the Barcelona As of July 1 and Betis reserves 20% of a future sale of the Brazilian international, the Verdiblanca entity reported this Wednesday, in which the defender has played the last two and a half seasons.

Barcelona has already informed Betis that it will pay the nine million euros necessary to take over all the rights of the Brazilian defender Emerson de Souza, who signed jointly with the Verdiblanco club in January 2019, it was announced last Monday on the official radio of the club.

Also read: Cruz Azul: José de Jesús Corona was provoked by League MX Commissioner

In the two and a half seasons in which Emerson has been part of Betis, the winger has played a total of 79 official matches, in which he has scored five goals and generated ten assists, helping this year to qualify the team for the UEFA Europa League.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Santiago Giménez excites the fans with the Bicampeonato

Emerson, a 22-year-old right-back, arrived in Spain from Atlético Mineiro and is currently concentrating on the Brazilian team that will play the preliminary phase of the Qatar World Cup next week