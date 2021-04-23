FC Barcelona makes its stay in the European Super League official

A few minutes ago, the Barcelona revealed through a press release on its social networks that, despite the position of the Italian and English clubs, it will remain the founding club of the European Super League.

The statement states that, considering the financial situation of the institution, it is necessary to undertake new structural reforms in soccer to guarantee the financial sustainability of the teams.

Also read: Tigres UANL would fire Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti before the Classic Regio

“In this context, the Board of Directors of FC Barcelona accepted, as a matter of urgency, to form part, as the founding Club, of the Superliga, a competition whose premise is to improve the quality and attractiveness of the show offered to football fans and, at the same time, and as an inalienable principle by FC Barcelona, ​​to seek new formulas of solidarity with the entire football family ”

Also read: Liga MX: Antonio Amor, Rayados assistant justifies the defeat against Chivas

This communiqué came to light, after the declarations of the Blaugrana president, Joan Laporta, pointing out that the Super League is a necessity; however, their permanence was subject to the decision of the partners.

Your decision could have repercussions with the UEFA, recalling that the European body is analyzing the possibility of punishing both Juventus and Real Madrid for the next edition of the Champions League.