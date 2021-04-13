FC Barcelona makes a fool of themselves in an official photo with Philippe Coutinho as the protagonist

Barcelona has taken the covers on this day, by uncovering the official photo of the club in the 2020-2021 season, with midfielder Philippe Coutinho as the main protagonist of the postcard.

Through Twitter, the Blaugrana team led by the Dutch coach Ronald Koeman spread the image where the entire squad can be seen in the club’s training fields, where the use of photoshop to include the Brazilian midfielder stands out.

Read also: Pumas avoids a millionaire fine in the Expansion League for being last in the quotient table

It should be noted that midfielder Philippe Coutinho is in his country after undergoing surgery for his knee injury and continuing with his recovery process in view of his commitments in the summer with the Brazilian National Team.

Faced with this observation, the comments and reactions from the fans were immediate, with the figure of Philippe Coutinho being a trend in social networks for the mockery against him.