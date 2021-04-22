FC Barcelona loses Ousmane Dembélé at the last minute against Getafe

Forward Ousmane Dembélé fell from the call of the Barcelona for the League match this Thursday against the Getafe at the Camp Nou for discomfort in the pubis.

The official statement from the Blaugrana club explains that the evolution of the injury will mark the availability of the French player for the next matches.

The rest of the squad is made up of all the available players of the first team, in addition to the goalkeepers of the subsidiary Arnau Tenas and Iñaki Peña, the midfielder Ilaix Moriba and the forward Konrad of the Source.

Thus, the list of 23 summoned is as follows: Marc-André Ter Stegen, Arnau Tenas, Iñaki Peña; Sergiño Dest, Sergi Roberto, Óscar Mingueza, Clément Lenglet, Ronald Araújo, Samuel Umtiti, Gerard Piqué, Jordi Alba, Junior Firpo; Sergio Busquets, Miralem Pjanic, Pedro González ‘Pedri’, Ilaix Moriba, Matheus Fernandes, Riqui Puig; Pedro González ‘Pedri, Francisco Trincao, Antoine Griezmann, Konrad de la Fuente and Leo Messi.

