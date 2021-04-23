FC Barcelona: Lionel Messi would have already chosen which team to retire from

After the fall of the European Super League, one of the issues that gained momentum was the future of Lionel messi, since, the Barcelona is in a severe financial crisis, so it will be very difficult for us to see him for many more years in the Spanish League.

With the arrival of Joan Laporta, several fans were excited about the permanence of the Argentine star and everything seems to indicate that he will renew; however, according to journalist Christian Martín, it will only be for two more years.

Read also: Ricardo Ferretti, Chivas or retirement after three decades as DT in Liga MX

The source indicates that Messi would stay two more years, in case there is a good project and then finish his career in the MLS, The chosen team would be nothing more nor less than the Inter Miami CF.

LAST MOMENT: LEO MESSI. Consider staying in Barca if there is a good sports project for a couple of years and then … USA. @intermiamicf would be the option to experience playing and living in Miami. https://t.co/TipHPWe6Vm – Christian Martin (@askomartin) April 21, 2021

Also read: Cruz Azul does not take into account the protests of the fans against Jesús Corona and Cata Domínguez

The David Beckham team has flirted with the Blaugrana legend on several occasions, even Messi revealed a few months ago that he had considered playing in the United States, recalling that he recently bought an apartment in the Porsche tower in Miami.