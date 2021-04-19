FC Barcelona: Lionel Messi would be left without a World Cup for the European Super League

After the announcement of the creation of the European Super League, UEFA has communicated that the footballers who participate in the clubs that make up this new competition will be excluded from all the competitions of their body and of their own FIFA, including matches with his national team, so the Qatar World Cup in 2022 would be left without a large number of stars, including the crack of the Selection of Argentina and FC Barcelona, Lionel Messi.

Although the clubs of the new Superliga have shown that they will resort to legal instances to ensure their participation in the local leagues, in addition to the participation of their players with their national teams, UEFA has ensured that FIFA itself will support these measures in the event that the European Super League gets to be executed.

Also read: European Super League: This is how the ‘new’ Champions League will be played

At the moment there are 12 founding teams that have challenged UEFA and among its most prominent footballers are figures such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, Luis Suárez, Kevin de Bruyne, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Firmino, Griezzman, just for mention a few.

Ceferin, president of UEFA, threatens footballers: “Whoever plays the Super League will not be able to play either the World Cup or the Euro Cup.” (Via ‘Radio24_news’) LAST MINUTE at 15:10 in #JUGONES @laSextaTV. pic.twitter.com/ArOPnVJSqh – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) April 19, 2021

Unlike most of these footballers, Leo Messi has in his hands the decision of a possible resignation to the dream of playing his fifth World Cup in 2022, since the Argentine could not renew his contract this summer, being free to signing for a club that does allow you to play competitions endorsed by UEFA and FIFA itself.

One of the clubs that has not spoken out in favor of the Super League is PSG of France, a team that has been interested in signing Messi since announcing his possible departure from Barcelona just under a year ago.

Also read: Club América: They filter supposed list of transferable Santiago Solari for the Apertura 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: