FC Barcelona: Lionel Messi will not play the last day of LaLiga; advanced your vacation

The goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen, out of action after undergoing an intervention on his right knee, and the attackers Leo Messi and Pedri gonzalez, with the club’s permission to advance their holidays, are the main absences in the call for Barcelona to face Eibar.

In addition to them, the injured Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho and Sergi Roberto will also miss the match in Ipurúa, scheduled for this Saturday at 11:00 am.

For his part, center-back Clement Lenglet falls out of the squad after seeing the fifth yellow card last day, while midfielder Frenkie de Jong returns to the list after having already served a penalty game.

Canterano Óscar Mingueza, who last week played with the subsidiary in the tie for promotion to Second A against UCAM Murcia, also returns to the list of the first team.

To face Eibar on this last day of the League, coach Ronald Koeman has summoned these 21 players: Dest, Piqué, Araujo, Sergio Busquets, Griezmann, Pjanić, Braithwaite, Dembélé, Riqui Puig, Neto, Trincão, Jordi Alba, Matheus , De Jong, Umtiti, Junior, Iñaki Peña, Ilaix, Mingueza, Konrad and Arnau Tenas.

