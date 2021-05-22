FC Barcelona: Lionel Messi talks about his future; wants more titles

Although he did not specify whether or not he will leave FC Barcelona after June 30, the date on which his contract with the culé entity ends, the Argentine forward, Lionel Messi, assured that he would win the Copa del Rey It was a turning point this season and he reiterated that he “likes to win titles; the more the merrier.”

In an extensive interview with Diario Olé on the twenty-fifth anniversary of the Argentine sports publication, the captain of Barcelona and Albiceleste left several titles, among them: “The truth is that the last Copa del Rey was special for the moment in We came from a couple of years without having a good time due to different results. There is a very young dressing room, with a lot of new people. “

Also read: Liga MX: Carlos Hermosillo issues an ultimatum to Cruz Azul for the return against Pachuca

“That’s beautiful, to see so much … Many guys who come out of the bottom, who feel the same, I know what the one who comes out of the bottom feels because I felt the same. Or take the photo with the most veteran, which is a title more to our conquest. It was a beautiful moment in every way, “he added.

Messi: his hunger to continue winning titles and the special of the last Copa del Rey he won with Barcelona. An extract from the note with Messi by # Ole25Años ⭐ pic.twitter.com/OnhhEil7eM – Diario Olé (@DiarioOle) May 22, 2021

The Argentine star also recalled his arrival in Barcelona with the growth problem: “Well. The truth is that making that decision was difficult, but at the same time it was quick. I didn’t even hesitate, without thinking. I didn’t quite understand what it meant to leave. from my country, from my people, from my friends and starting another life elsewhere, so far away. And at first it was hard. It was hard because when I arrived I couldn’t play because of a role issue, then I started and got injured. “

“It was a bit of everything. It was not only because of football, but it was a good that was going to serve me for life, everyday life, not only to be a soccer player. In that sense, I am very responsible. When I have to do something, when I propose something, I try to take it to the maximum, to achieve it and to fight for what I want, “he said.

“And Thiago knows about everything, about the treatment, what he did, but I never began to think that he or one of my children would have to do it. I mean, they are things that I had to do and in that sense I never had any problems. I only took care (of giving myself the injections) and I was responsible for everything I had to do, “he continued.

“I was almost a year without being able to compete. I just trained, which was not the same. And then I was lucky that from then on it was all very fast. I was advancing very fast, I was climbing and playing with older boys. And each time Once I saw that it was closer, that it was possible, then it made me want to be here more, to try, to keep fighting. I was very fortunate that despite how difficult it was, everything happened very quickly, “he recalled.

With a contract that expires on June 30 to Argentina to play two qualifying rounds and the Copa América with the Albiceleste.

“Yes, we are with the whole group eager, excited to be able to play this Cup. It has been a long time since we got together as well, the last time we could not go because of the virus and that makes us want to get together more. It is a A special, different cup, due to the fact that surely there will not be people. But, even so, personally I really want to be there again, “said the ten on his immediate future.

Regarding his reference to Argentina and, more precisely, Rosario, Messi stated: “Although I came here as a boy, I never left there either. Everything that happened to me was always related to there, my family and friends were always there” .

“I don’t know what it is, I don’t know how to explain it. I love going to Rosario, being with my people. There I meet again with friends, family, eat barbecue with them, get together. I don’t know, maybe the fact of leaving so young too and not having enjoyed everything as I would have liked, the country or my friends, makes me want to keep coming back, want to be there. It is also true that every time I go it is very little time and it passes very quickly, “he added.

The unavoidable reference to the family was also present in the interview: “My family, my friends who are there. These are moments where the family comes together completely too. Antonela’s family has all its relatives in Argentina. It is where I get together. With my childhood, many memories of my childhood come to me, both from the neighborhood and from the city. The mere fact of being in Rosario for me is remembering that and I like it “.

And when talking about her family nucleus in Barcelona, ​​the 33-year-old star said: “I am lucky to be able to share. Because many parents have to go out to work and work all day. And they do not arrive until night, as happened to them. mine, who was working all day and I saw him arrive at nine at night, dead … I saw little of him. I am lucky enough to spend practically all day with them, to be able to take them to school, to go look for them , take them to soccer, to other activities and I love it. The more time I spend with them, with my wife, with my brothers… “.

“Waking up, having breakfast with them … Although sometimes you want to kill them, ha ha ha. Waking up, taking them to school, looking for them, I love that. Being able to lift them or make them sleep at night. And be in the day to day. The truth is, we go out little, we go out little. More than for who I am, for the day to day of the boys. We have three boys and in the end you end up adapting to their routine. They leave school and do some activity. You go to look for them and they do something, until 8.30 or 9 that we eat, without falling asleep … You make them eat, they already fall asleep and we fall as well. You end up dead, “he recounted about his daily life.

In that sense, he also referred to fame and his relationship with his children: “Thiago and Mateo take it in different ways. For example, Thiago doesn’t like it, he doesn’t like to be recognized. His character is very shy and He has a bad time. And Mateo, on the contrary, sucks an egg that they recognize him, or that they say this or that, it does not matter to him. Thiago takes it down and it costs him a little more. But the two of them already realize it. “

“I was lucky to have a group of amazing parents. We started with Thiago’s, who was the first to go to school, make friends, and he has a very good group, parents too. It is normal to see each other, get together. And I am one more, “he said.

Also read: Celia Lora and Ignacia Michelson ‘upset’ their fans with a Playboy-style photo

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: