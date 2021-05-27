FC Barcelona: Lionel Messi reinforcing Atlético de Madrid? Gerard Piqué opposes

After Atlético de Madrid finished champion of the Spanish League in the 2020-2021 season thanks to the goal of the charrúa Luis Suarez, the mayor of the city, Jose Luis Martinez Almeida winked at the player of the FC Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi, leaving ‘open the incorporation’ of the Argentine star so that he could meet again with his friend Suárez in the mattress team.

In the presentation of the final stages of the Davis Cup at the headquarters of the Community of Madrid, the mayor of the Spanish capital gave a joking wink to Gerard Piqué about the possibility that Messi could play in the future for Atlético from Madrid, as has happened with the Uruguayan Luis Suárez.

Soccer brought them together and separated them, but they are still friends. The embrace of Messi and Suárez at Atlético Madrid Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/ZDR6JzGFLr – Gabriel Puelles (@puellesjpa) May 10, 2021

In response to the spicy comment from the mayor of Madrid, Gerard Piqué responded in an ironic tone that the incorporation of Luis Suárez was “a great signing” but “the Leo thing is not going to be.”

“I congratulate the mayor for winning the League and nothing else. Leo’s theme will be that not even though you made a great signing with Luis (Suárez),” said Piqué, who found the reply to his joke in the words of Martínez-Almeida.

“The shortest way to be a champion is to become a Suarez,” said Almeida, who thanked Piqué and his company, Kosmos, organizer of the Davis Cup, for “the confidence” to host the competition in the Spanish capital.

“This tournament is in the sentimental glory of the Spanish and reinforces the global image that Madrid has with its projection”, commented the mayor of the Spanish capital, who underlined the “message that is sent to the population that the city is trustworthy”

