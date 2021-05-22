FC Barcelona: Lionel Messi regrets for not asking Ronaldo for a shirt

In an interview that surprised many, the Argentine star, Lionel messi He opened up and told more about his privacy, revealing some topics that he had never discussed.

Despite the Argentine’s personality, Messi usually exchanges shirts with several players at the end of the matches; However, he confessed to Diario Olé, that he regrets not asking a soccer player for the jersey, we talk about Ronaldo.

Also read: Liga MX: ‘Jesús Corona deserves to be champion with Cruz Azul’, assures Tito Villa

“Of course, the fact that he started the collection later, made him miss exchanging jackets with retired footballers. And there are trains in life that only pass once. I regret not having asked players for shirts before. that I faced when I was a kid. Like Ronaldo’s, Roberto Carlos’s, players that I faced and today I say I would have liked to have that shirt ”.

Also read: Cruz Azul vs Pachuca: Paulo Pezzolano ‘upsets’ his Tuzos prior to the Vuelta match

Messi faced the ‘Phenomenon’ in the 2005/06 season, in a match in which he is remembered by the Blaugrana fans due to the two goals from Ronaldinho, which made the merengue fans surrender to the Brazilian.