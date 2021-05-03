FC Barcelona: Lionel Messi organizes lunch with the rest of the squad

Barcelona captain Leo Messi organized a lunch at his home on Monday with the idea of ​​making pineapple in this final stretch of the season, in which the Catalans are playing their future in LaLiga.

The barbecue, according to information published by the newspaper Marca, was attended by all members of the staff, accompanied by their respective partners.

In this way Messi, as team captain, has made his commitment to the team visible, a few days before the dispute of the transcendental match against Atlético de Madrid next Saturday, in which the Catalan team plays its options in the championship .

The meal took place in the garden of Messi’s house and it consisted of an Argentine barbecue, a menu that is not the first time that Barça footballers share and that they have even tasted at some time in the facilities of the Barça Masia.

The players went to Messi’s home after training this Monday and a day after Barcelona won the Mestalla (2-3), after the bad taste in their mouths that the defeat at home against Granada (1 -2) and that prevented Ronald Koeman’s men from rising to the lead alone.

The last gastronomic meeting of the team, at least known, took place in January 2020, a few days after the arrival of Quique Setién and at the request of the coach. In a Barca key, the meeting is interpreted as a sign of commitment by the Argentine star, at a time when Barcelona is at stake