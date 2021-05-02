FC Barcelona: Lionel Messi on his way to another scoring title in La Liga

The Argentinian Leo Messi increased their lead at the head of the LaLiga Santander gunners’ classification with a double at Mestalla against the Valencia, while Kike García was the other great leading scorer of the weekend by becoming the first player in the history of Eibar to achieve a treble in the First Division.

Messi already has 28 goals, seven more than the French Karim Benzema, Real Madrid forward, and eight more than Gerard Moreno (Villarreal).

Also read: Club América: Henry Martín is summoned to the match vs Pumas and would have minutes

Kike García, who becomes the top scorer in the history of the gunsmith team in the highest category with 35 goals, is the third main non-foreign scorer after Gerard Moreno and Iago Aspas, tied, with twelve, with Marcos Llorente (author of the goal). of the triumph of the leader Atlético de Madrid in Elche) and Rafa Mir (Huesca).

➤ Barça pothole? Messi is the league’s scoring leader.

➤ Juve pothole? CR7 is the scoring leader in Serie A.

➤ Barça slump? Messi has 34 goals in the current course.

➤ Juve slump? CR7 has 34 goals in the current season. YOU CANNOT DOUBT THE GREATEST. pic.twitter.com/nBIsqeBfIh – Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) May 2, 2021

Also read: Rayados: Javier Aguirre launches challenging message prior to the Liga MX League

The French Antoine Griezmann, who participated in the Barcelona comeback, is also installed in the group with a dozen goals.