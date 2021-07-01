FC Barcelona: Lionel Messi is officially a free agent for the first time in his career

What seemed like a fairly distant event has just happened. Lionel Messi became a free agent this Wednesday, June 30 (Thursday, July 1 in Spain) for the first time in his career, after not renewing his contract with FC Barcelona.

Right now, Lionel messi is concentrated with the Argentine National Team in the America’s Cup 2021, in which they will play the quarterfinals against Ecuador this weekend.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Jesús Corona confirms his renewal with La Machine and sends a message to the fans

Although much has been said that Messi’s renewal with Barcelona is already assured for the start of the 2021-22 season of the Spanish League, the Blaugrana team has not issued any statement on this issue, so Messi’s future would still be in the air.

✅ OFFICIAL: For the first time since 2000, Lionel Messi is NOT a Barcelona player. The Argentine’s contract has expired and he is a free agent for the time being. # FCB | # LM10 pic.twitter.com/k7qmcYWt8c – Nitwik Football (@NitwikFootball) June 30, 2021

This is the first time since Messi made his debut with Barcelona in the first team, on October 16, 2004 against Espanyol de Barcelona, ​​that the Argentine star is “without a team.”

The friction with the old board of directors would have been the “culprits” that Lionel Messi did not renew his contract, because even in 2020 he was close to leaving the Catalan club, although he did not manage to terminate his link with the club due to a couple of clauses on the time.

Now, officially out of FC Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi has his future in his hands and it will be in the coming days when it will be revealed whether he will continue in Catalonia or will have a new destination.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: