FC Barcelona: Lionel Messi ‘at risk’ of missing the Clásico against Real Madrid

The Barcelona Soccer Club knows that there is no margin of error in this last stretch of the season in La Liga de España, because for this Monday’s game in the Matchday 29 against Real Valladolid, coach Ronald Koeman has not saved anything and has sent the Argentine in the starting eleven Lionel Messi, who is warned and could miss the Classic of Spain against Real Madrid of the following date in case he receives a yellow card this afternoon at the Camp Nou.

The Dutchman is in the same situation Frenkie de Jong, who will also start the game against Valladolid, so there is fear that Barcelona will suffer a painful loss prior to the duel against Madrid, a game where the course of La Liga could be defined.

Messi Messi was booked on Days 7, 8, 11 and 25 of this season.

The Catalan press has emphasized the referee who will whistle the game against Valladolid, Santiago Jaime Latre, who has already shown a couple of yellows to the Argentine, one of them that left a bad omen for the Blaugranas, because in the match against Bilbao in the 2018-2019 Season, the whistler addressed Messi as follows.

“You are threatening me, you are threatening me. Always the same with you, always the same ”.

The referee was referring to another situation that led to Messi being yellow, on that occasion, a thrashing by Barcelona against Sevilla in the 2016-2017 season.

Barcelona has no margin for error, the Spanish League is closer than ever with Atlético de Madrid as the leader with 66 points, followed by Real Madrid with 63 and the Catalans with 62, awaiting today’s result against Valladolid.

