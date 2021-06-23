FC Barcelona: Lionel Messi agreed to renew with a huge sacrifice; It will be made official this Thursday

The Futbol Club Barcelona would be positively resolving the continuity of the Argentine Lionel Messi for the following season in La Liga in Spain, after the ten culé had threatened to leave the Blaugrana entity a little less than a year ago, when he showed his dissatisfaction with the previous one directive that headed Josep María Bartomeu.

The arrival of Joan Laporta meant a light of hope to achieve that Messi signed another contract renewal in his career with FC Barcelona and, according to information revealed by journalist Miguel Rico in Cope’s Game Time, this has been resolved positively for both parties, ensuring the continuity of La Pulga with the Catalans .

Messi is in Brazil playing the Copa América with the Argentine National Team, the same in which the albiceleste has already secured its qualification for the final phase, which will begin on July 2, so Leo would have to resolve his contractual situation before this stage, as his contract expires on June 30.

Lionel #Messi reportedly tells Joan Laporta he’ll stay at #Barcelona Lionel Messi has reportedly told Joan Laporta that he’ll sign a new contract with Barcelona according to Barcelona-based #journalist Miguel Rico and carried by fellow Barcelona-based journalist Samuel Marsden. pic.twitter.com/2ZIcYhg23n – BlaugranaTimes (@BlaugranaTime) June 23, 2021

The source points out that Messi’s contract extension will only be for one more season, this at the express recommendation of La Liga de España, leaving open the possibility of renewing for a second year in the summer of 2022.

FC Barcelona has confirmed the signings of Sergio Agüero, Emerson Royal, Eric García and Memphis Depay, in addition to having the renewal of Leo Messi pending and the possible hiring of three or four more signings.

On the other hand, information uncovered in the portal Fichajes.net, reveals that Leo would be accepting a salary reduction of up to 50%, this so that FC Barcelona does not have problems with the rules of the Spanish League.

