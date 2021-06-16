FC Barcelona: Leicester City will launch offer for Philippe Coutinho

With the new additions of the Barcelona, the board will have to make room in its staff to cushion the issue of wages, being Philippe Coutinho one of the players who would have a foot and a half outside the club.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Premier League wants to ‘repatriate’ the Brazilian in this transfer market. The Leicester City It is one of the clubs most interested in obtaining the services of the footballer.

Read also: Club América: Diego Costa is put as a possible reinforcement that of the Eagles

The source points out that the team led by Brendan Rodgers would be willing to offer 20 million euros for Coutinho, a very low amount for what they paid at the time, but that would serve to get rid of one of the highest cards.

Leicester City negotiates the pass of the Brazilian attacker, living legend of Barcelona, ​​Philippe Coutinho (29) at the personal request of technical director Brendan Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/i5v0ervFIq – England Soccer (@Mercado_Ingles) June 15, 2021

Read also: Pumas de la UNAM: Johan Vásquez is closely followed by several clubs in the Dutch League

Likewise, in case of not being able to sign him, the English team would request his loan for one season, as happened at the time with Bayern Munich. Barcelona knows that the player is devalued and will not recover even close to what he invested, so it will analyze the proposals that arrive.