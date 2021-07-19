FC Barcelona: Laporta tightens: the salary dance begins in Can Bara

Joan Laporta continues with his roadmap that was marked a few months ago. Things are not going as fast as the president would have liked, but It gradually achieves objectives with a perfectly defined ‘timing’. The first thing he did was the signing of three players at zero cost, it could have been four but Wijnaldum opted for the money from PSG, to bring in Eric Garca, Kun Agero and Memphis Depay. Undoubtedly three excellent additions considering that not one euro was paid for the transfer. Then came the credit of 525 million that allows the club to breathe. And, above all, pay the salaries of the players because there was no cash at the box to meet the payroll.

At the same time, players began to be sold. Low profile footballers who they have left 31.5 million in the coffers. Big sales will come in the future. Then came Messi’s renewal, which is not completely closed, but with which there is already an agreement for the next five years. And now begins the next phase that will be very hard and long: the salary reduction of the team captains and Jordi Alba.

First contacts

So far only the first contacts have been made with the representatives of Piqu, Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto and the aforementioned Jordi Alba. Mateu Alemany has spoken with them to express the club’s need to lower the wage bill And that happens because these players, all of them with very high chips, lower their salary for the next few years. So far it has not been negotiated because Laporta had clearly designed the strategy. First he had to get Messi to reduce his salary, charge 50% less than what he earned in previous years, to go and ask the rest. The argument is evident, if Leo has decided to charge half compared to last season, how are the others not going to lower it.

Logical reluctance

Laporta needed an argument like that because he already knew that the players weren’t for the job. All of them are aware of the club’s situation and the incidence of the pandemic on the entity’s accounts, but they also know that if they are in this situation, a large part of the responsibility lies with the poor management of Bartomeu. Because they see other big clubs that also have problems, but not as pressing as those of Barcelona.

The amount of the discount

In recent weeks there has been a lot of talk about the amount that players must reduce. It has been said that it will be 40% before which some player has said, it is supposed that in a joking tone, that if they lower that salary in those terms he will start playing from January. The reality is that everything that is talked about quantities is speculation because Up to now, in those previous contacts, the discount percentage has never been specified compared to current salary. Do not forget that the vast majority of footballers have their payments deferred for the next few years because there was no money to pay them.

Meetings next week

After those contacts in which Alemany has tested the players, it is time to begin negotiations. Initially next week the meetings with the agents will begin. It will not be easy to reach an agreement. From the club they admit the difficulty of the company and not be an issue that resolves quickly. First of all because of the complexity of the proposal itself and also because some players are not in Barcelona. Also, in the case of Sergi Roberto, the matter can be mixed with a contract extension for two more seasons. This will facilitate the way to accommodate a salary reduction if, on the other hand, the commitment with the entity is extended.