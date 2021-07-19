FC Barcelona: Laporta is cooking his Bara over low heat

Have passed 134 days since Joan Laporta was proclaimed winner of the elections to the presidency of the Football Club Barcelona and the project of his second stage at the head of the club begins to take shape. The president came to power with the season well advanced and his room for maneuver was limited. He didn’t want to touch things too much while they were running. However, as soon as the season ended officially, he began to put his hand to shaping a Barcelona to his liking, with controversial decisions, such as the change of technical in the subsidiary, but without avoiding responsibilities. What happens from now on will be your full responsibility.

The first step to carry out your project was to find financing. Money that could allow him to face the destruction that the previous directive had left in the box. It could be said that the first great triumph of Joan Laporta in this new stage was to receive the support of the partners to borrow from Goldman Sachs a loan of 525 million euros. A vital economic injection that, despite the reluctance aroused among the partners, ended up being carried out.

The signings

At the same time, while this matter was on track, the new Barça leadership has known how to move quickly in the market, despite the financial limitations suffered by the club. Bara has been able to make additions that clearly improve the squad. The arrival of Eric Garcia, the Kun Agero, Memphis Depay Y Emerson Royal They are in line with what Laporta promised publicly: “to make a more competitive squad”. One of the main arguments with which I try to convince Leo Messi to continue in Can Bara. For now things are looking good, but more reinforcements are lacking.

Reduce the wage bill

This is, right now, the great battle that is being fought in the offices of the Camp Nou and the Joan Gamper Sports City. Reducing the club salary expense is a matter of survival. With revenue on the floor due to the coronavirus, the club cannot afford to continue paying the salaries of yesteryear. That affects the renewal of Messi, yes, but also in the registration of new signings. You have to lighten the template.

And that’s what executives are up to now. It is true that Operation Exit has already caught cruising speed, but that is not enough. You have to get rid of some heavyweight, the kind that has a large salary. Griezmann is a possible candidate.

In parallel, they are also working on a salary reduction for the entire workforce. They are in it, but it is not a simple negotiation. The idea will be a general salary drop of between 10 and 15 percent.

Messi’s renewal

The news that all the Catalans have been waiting for since Laporta came to power. It has not yet been made official from the club, but MARCA has been able to confirm the existence of a agreement Between the parts. To be one of the great points of the new presidency to be able to show chest for having fulfilled the objective of retaining the best player in the history of the club.

The Super League is voted

Whatever Barcelona does with respect to the Super League, it will be a decision of the partners. Laporta is in favor of getting into it, but let the partner decide. An option that, for example, has not been given to the Madrid.