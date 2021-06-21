FC Barcelona: La Liga ‘complicates’ the renewal of Lionel Messi

Ten days remain for FC Barcelona to reach an agreement on the renewal of Lionel Messi for the following season with the culé team, which will be ‘threatened’ because it ‘exceeds’ the salary limit allowed by the Spanish League, as It has been recognized by the president of the organization, Javier Tebas, who assured that for the Catalans to be able to register the Argentine crack, they will have to reduce salaries to other players.

“Barcelona, ​​with the wage bill it has today, is exceeded. In order for it to incorporate Messi there will have to be reductions in player salaries. They know the rules, for every 100 that they save they can incorporate 25, they will have to try all the signings that they are announcing are in that norm. They have to make a significant effort to reduce the current wage bill to incorporate these players. They are on their way to do so, they have told us about it and we trust that they will do so, “Tebas assured during the presentation. of the Economic-Financial Report of LaLiga.

The president of the club association, who has revealed that of the 746 million increase in net debt of the Spanish professional football teams, approximately half correspond to the Barça team, has assured that the limit for Barcelona will not be relaxed, According to the last update in January 2021, it was 347 million euros, the second highest amount only behind Real Madrid (473 million).

“No (it is going to be more flexible), what counts on the good path is the operations that Barça is doing. We do not make a rule for Messi. The previous and current managers know what there is. all the efforts that Barça is making to reduce their salary bill. We hope they continue on the right track. There will not be a special rule. Yesterday I read the president of Barça saying that he expected LaLiga to be reasonable, the rule is, no we are going to do nothing special, “he added.

For the executive of the professional football club employers’ association, the seriousness of Barcelona’s situation depends, as in other commercial companies, on “the resources it can generate” and “how it structures the debt.”

“Barcelona, ​​which is the first team in the world in terms of turnover, what they have to do is structure their debt, if they do it correctly, and yesterday they approved the restructuring of 525 million euros, their situation will not be complicated,” he valued.

According to Tebas, the situation of the Barça team is due “without a doubt” to the pandemic, but also to the fact that “they have always pushed their salary limit to the maximum”, which has left them with less room for maneuver in the face of the economic blow of the coronavirus, that has subtracted 1,999 million of income from Spanish football in two seasons.

“When the football economy has caught pneumonia, it has not been able or has not wanted to reduce wages to take on that loss of income. But now it has announced a huge reduction in the wage bill, and the restructuring of the debt with Goldman Sachs, These two measures can give you a good situation, not like three or four years ago, but with an equal volume of income and a good volume of ebitda (gross operating result) “, the president of LaLiga has argued.

