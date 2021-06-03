FC Barcelona: Kun Agüero’s father blew up Pep Guardiola

Despite being fired as a legend, Sergio “Kun” Agüero seemed not to have a great relationship with Pep Guardiola, which was confirmed by the father of the Argentine forward.

During an interview for Radio La Red, Leonel Castillo spoke of everything that the now forward of the FC Barcelona, Sergio Kun Aguero.

“I don’t believe in Guardiola. I never wanted him, he wants to be the protagonist of all the teams.”

“He said that Agüero was irreplaceable and now he does not have him in the squad. Those are Guardiola things, he is a great coach. But from one day to the next he changes the player, the medium changes … You never know if you are a starter or not There is someone who says that you are not here to continue in the club and you have no choice but to change. “

“They said it was not in the plans to stay at the club and that he had no other option but to change. He was until the end seeing if he could renew with City, but he couldn’t. They didn’t want to,” he said with a sad tone.

“Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea were interested in him until the last minute. If he didn’t stay in England, he would go to Italian football.”

On the possibility that Agüero ends his career in Independiente, Del Castillo was categorical. “I do not want to speak ill of Independiente, but they did not treat him well, nor to me, they did not let me enter the property anymore, nor to the brothers, they marginalized them, they did not let them play or in the Reserve,” he said.

