FC Barcelona: Koeman minimizes the possibility of being a leader in case of beating Granada

The coach of the Barcelona, Ronald Koeman, noted on the eve of his assault on the leadership against the grenade, that “the team has taken the reins, is confident and has increased its effectiveness”. KoemanTo be the leader of LaLiga Santander this Thursday – it will do so if they beat the Andalusian team at the Camp Nou – is “a prize” and “an unexpected situation if you look back.”

“We have a track record of the last 17 games with 15 wins. It is something impressive. It had to be like that to be able to fight for the championship. We have been under high pressure for a time in which we cannot fail and we know that we will surely have to win all the games. games if we want to win LaLiga “, highlighted the Dutch coach.

As if it were the ‘Cholo ‘Simeone, Koeman He pointed out that his Barça “has learned to go game by game” and that this is the key to “being able to fight” for the title: “All teams play things and there are no easy games. We face Granada knowing that it will be difficult and which is the most important game; those who come later are not now. “

For this reason, the Barça team coach believes that it is not the time to dose his starters or to think that footballers like Lionel Messi or Frenkie de Jong are warned of sanction and, if they see a yellow card, they would have to play an inopportune game of sanction.

“Sanctions are part of football. You have to be smart, and there are plays in the game where you don’t have to risk. But if there is a play in which you have to help your team and they get a card, bad luck, and in the next party plays another, “he argued.

In this sense, Koeman recalled that “the game in two weeks (against Atlético) is not important” if his men do not win “the next two”, the first of them tomorrow against Granada.

Against the Nasrids, probably Antoine Griezmann, author of the double against Villarreal, will start again.

“Griezmann for me is a very important player. We have had criticism for the effectiveness of our forwards, including him, but I like him. He is a team player and always works hard. He has been unlucky, but at the moment he has full confidence “, he concluded.

