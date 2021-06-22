FC Barcelona joins the LGTBI movement after UEFA’s position on Germany vs Hungary

Barcelona issued a message of support for the movement on Tuesday LGTBI on their social media profiles by posting their coat of arms on a rainbow background and alongside the slogan “Pride and Respect.”

The club’s demonstration came hours after it emerged that UEFA will not allow the lighting of the Allianz Arena of Munich with the rainbow flag during the game between Germany and Hungary of the Eurocopa, since the entity is considered “a politically and religiously neutral organization”.

Also read: Liga MX: Cruz Azul receives ‘ridiculous’ offers from Europe for Orbelín Pineda and Luis Romo

The mayor of MunichDieter Reiter had called for the stadium to be illuminated at Wednesday’s meeting after the approval in the Hungarian parliament of a restrictive law on gay rights.

The president of Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta, shared the assembly with the Barça crest on a rainbow background and accompanied it with the message “Because we are more than a club.”

Other players from the Catalan side, such as Gerard Piqué or Antoine Griezmann, also shared their support for the LGTBI community and the club’s stance against the UEFA restriction.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content