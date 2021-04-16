FC Barcelona: Joan Laporta would have contacted Rafael Márquez to direct at La Masía

A few weeks ago, Rafael Marquez He surprised everyone by announcing his departure from RSD Alcalá, where he was the Cadet team coach. His departure generated many expectations, since some linked him with a future Blaugrana.

Since the application of Joan Laporta to return to the presidency of the Barcelona, It was revealed that the project would be headed by several former players, among which Carles Puyol and Rafael Márquez stand out.

According to Diario Sports, Joan Laporta would have contacted the Mexican, being one of his priorities for him to direct at La Masía, remembering that they have a great relationship and he was one of those who most supported him in his candidacy. Another of the candidates who sound strong to arrive is Sergi Barjuan.

Barça has contacted Rafa Márquez to return to Barça as coach of one of the club’s youth football teams. The one who was Barça’s central defender has an excellent relationship with Joan Laporta, via @sport. #FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/ExZ8Fhyv7u – Miquel Blázquez (@BlazquezFont) April 16, 2021

The source reveals that the direct contact with Ronald Koeman will be Sergi, so he will be an important element in the training of young people. It will be in the next few months, once the season is over, that the names of the new culé project will be revealed.