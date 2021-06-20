FC Barcelona: Joan Laporta promises more signings and the renewal of Messi

The arrival of Joan Laporta to the presidency of FC Barcelona has brought good feelings and a different mentality, after setting objectives and giving support to Koeman, the president now sets his sights on the reinforcements and the renewal of Messi.

So far they have signed 4 players, Sergio Kun Agüero, Eric García, Emerson and Memphis Depay, even with them, Laporta has promised to bring 3 or 4 more reinforcements.

“There will be three or four more signings. If we want football to be more attractive and sustainable, we must bet this way. We are already seeing it with the incorporations of Eric García, Agüero and Emerson and other players who are about to” Laporta confessed.

“I would like Messi to tell us yes as soon as possible, he would help us in every way. We are in communication, day yes, day not. He is excited and I am grateful for the desire that he is putting to stay,” said Joan Laporta.

