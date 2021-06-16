FC Barcelona: Joan Laporta gives favorable details on Messi’s renewal

The president of FC Barcelona Joan Laporta explained that “the place of Leo Messi’s boots is the Camp Nou grass” and that “the renovation is at an advanced point” in the presentation of the documentary ‘Messi el desè art’ (Messi el tenth art) at the Palau de la Música Catalana.

“I do not consider a ‘no’ from Messi, I am an optimistic person, he wants to stay, we are doing what we can, although it is not easy because there are clubs with great economic capacities,” said the mandatory Barça player. “It is not a question of money, this has made it very easy for us, he wants to stay,” he added.

Also read: Club América: Mario Balotelli, the false rumor of the signing of the Eagles

On the other hand, Laporta, visibly moved, considered that “the most splendid history of Barça is written with the name of Leo Messi, he is art because he has a recognizable style, because he has a prodigious technique and because his character has been impregnated throughout A time”.

#FCB The president of Barça attended the presentation of ‘Messi, el desè art’, a TV3 documentary “The idea is to be able to announce its renewal as soon as possible, it is convenient for both parties”, commented https://t.co/DMcIgoz5Mm – SPORT newspaper (@sport) June 16, 2021

The documentary, produced by TV3 and directed by Ramon Genet with the collaboration of Xavi Torres, Jordi Ramos and Santi Padró, is an argument for why the Barça player is art.

Xavi Hernández, Pep Guardiola, Jorge Valdano, Neymar Jr., Ronaldinho, Luis Suárez, Andrés Iniesta, Luis Enrique and Ernesto Valverde are the names that appear in the documentary to talk about the figure of Messi, who is compared to artists like Mozart, Leonardo da Vinci, Picasso, Verdi, Gaudí and Beethoven.

“We are prepared to compete and we will continue fighting to win every game. Let’s go Argentina! “ – Leo #Messi on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/GQ6Hip7l2M – Leo Messi Fan Club (@LeoMessiFanClub) June 16, 2021

The preview of the documentary, which will premiere on Tuesday, June 22, on Catalan television, was attended by the majority of directors of the FC Barcelona board of directors, such as the institutional vice president Maria Elena Fort and the sports vice president Rafael Yuste.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content