FC Barcelona: Joan Laporta assures that the European Super League is a necessity

The president of the Barcelona Joan Laporta explained this Thursday that “the last word on the Super league The partners will have it “in the first public statements of the president after the events that occurred in the last 72 hours, which have left the Barça club together with Real Madrid as the only ones of the 12 founders of the competition who remain in it.

“It is absolutely necessary that the big clubs in some way have the ability to say ours in the distribution of income and this must be accompanied by an attractive sporting competition based on sporting merits,” added the Barça leader in statements to TV3 .

But he pointed out that Barcelona “is a defender of the maintenance of the state leagues” and that it is “open to a dialogue with the

UEFA“According to Laporta, the objective is” to improve football and to have the necessary resources to make it a great show. ”

Looking to the near future, Laporta believes that “there will be institutional harmony and the will to move forward on these issues.”

He also stated that there was “a series of pressures that have made some clubs withdraw or value it in another way, but more resources are still needed” because the clubs make “very important investments” and pay “very important salaries”