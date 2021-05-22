FC Barcelona: Joan Laporta analyzes the return of Frank Rijkaard

Joan Laporta, president of the FC Barcelona, is still looking for the next coach of the Blaugrana team The manager would have in mind to make a ‘revolution’ both on the bench and on the campus, so big changes are expected in the summer.

One of the plans that Laporta has is to bring former players who wore the shirt to head this new project, the clear example is Rafael Marquez, who would be close to signing a contract to train at the culé academy.

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, he would not be the only acquaintance who would return to Barcelona, ​​since, in the face of a possible refusal from Xavi Hernández, one of the options he manages is to bring Frank Rijkaard, a coach who returned to the top of the team during its first stage.

The Dutch strategist retired from the benches a few months ago, however, given this opportunity, it would not be strange to see him again directing the Blaugrana team. The only doubt that it generates in the environment of the club is the downtime that it has been, since since 2014, it has not coached any team after its bad passage through Turkey and the Saudi Arabian National Team.