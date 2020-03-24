FC Barcelona intends to lower the salary of its players by 70%

The health crisis that has caused the coronavirus It has made some clubs are considering lowering the pay of their players (in the NBA the Sixers have already done so). In Spain, one of the most economically tight clubs despite its huge budget is the FC Barcelona, who seems ready to cut his players’ wages by up to seventy percent. According to the colleagues from Mundo Deportivo, manager Nacho Rodríguez would have already discussed this circumstance with Pierre Oriola and the captain Before Tomic. We will see what ends up happening. Fuenlabrada, Estudiantes or Zaragoza have already taken measures of this type. We assume that they will not be the only ones.

