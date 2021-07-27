FC Barcelona: Ilaix shares the inadmissible racist messages that reach him

Ilaix Moriba continues to be the center of attention in Barcelona. The boy does not accept to renew his contract if his conditions are not met and, for the moment, he is with the subsidiary although he is still injured. All this mess has caused some Barcelona fans with very bad taste to take it with him through social networks.

Ilaix showed on TikTok some of the racist messages and insults that come to him through networks, responses that cannot be tolerated. This is how the footballer ‘denounced’ him.