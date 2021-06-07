FC Barcelona: Guardiola supports the continuity of Ronald Koeman

Despite the fact that many will not like Laporta’s decision to give continuity to the project of Ronald Koeman, the Spanish strategist, Pep Guardiola, he pointed out during his holidays in Barcelona that the Blaugrana president made the best decision.

The Manchester City strategist pointed out that he is a good friend of the Dutchman, recalling that they were part of Cruyff’s ‘Dream Team’, but beyond that, he mentioned that the knowledge that exists between both doors can bring better results than the first season.

Read also: Cruz Azul: Luis Romo reveals the key to his success in professional football

“I am a great friend of Koeman and I am very happy for him. I spoke with the president and he is totally convinced of the decision. The second years are always better than the first. Everyone knows each other and the coach already has the team more at hand” .

Cruyff’s former teammates at Barcelona met to play golf with their children ⛳ What have Koeman and Guardiola talked about? pic.twitter.com/O6LRrP1nYP – Offside (@ESPN_FDJ) June 5, 2021

Read also: Mexican Selection: Miguel Herrera “demands” the presence of Javier Harnández in El Tri

Guardiola did not hesitate to defend his former teammate and indicated that, as far as possible, they had a good season, winning the Cup and fighting the League lasta the last days, in addition, he highlighted Koeman’s style of play, who changed to the line of five and an improvement was seen