FC Barcelona: Griezmann and Coutinho: the couple of 100 ‘kilos’

The Bara walks stuck in the market because of the wage bill of the first template. The disastrous market operations and renovations that Bartomeu carried out during his tenure have left the club in a critical situation exacerbated by the pandemic suffered in the last two seasons. The legacy Laporta has encountered is difficult to digest and after selling some players and releasing another as Matheus fernandes, comes the key moment to lighten the squad with the departure of important players.

The first two on the exit ramp are Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho. Selling these two players is key to sports management. It is no longer a sports question, which could also be written a lot, it is basically an economic question. If Barcelona manages to sell these two players for the price that remains to be amortized, the savings in the salary mass of the first team would be reduced by slightly more than 100 million for the next exercise.

Griezmann goal (0-1) at Athletic 0-4 Barcelona

Barcelona signed Griezmann for 120 million for five seasons. He has three years to go, therefore, the remaining amortization is 72 million. That should be the selling price so as not to show a loss on the balance sheet. TO Coutinho He has two seasons to go and an amortization of 44 million which sets the sale price.

The annual amortization for Griezmann is 24 million per year, and 22 in the case of the Brazilian. If we add the token of each one that does not fall below 25 million, we find that each one of them supposes an expense in the wage bill of 50 million. That is why the sale of these two players is so important. On a sporting level, Coutinho’s performance has been disappointing, while that of the French has not been bad but much more was expected of him.

There are other players that can come out in this market, such as Martin Braithwaite. However, here the savings for the club are much lower, both for the token that the Danish forward receives and for the annual amortization of his transfer. His departure will free up space in the wage bill, but it will not be far from the same impact as the sales of Coutinho and Griezmann.