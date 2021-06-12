FC Barcelona: Gerard Piqué shows his love for the Catalans; will retire with the Blaugranas

The central defender of the FC Barcelona, Gerard Hammered has the things clear, at the moment that the culés do not require more of his services, at that moment he will end his professional career, because the love for the blaugranas is too great and it would not allow him to defend other colors.

“The day I stop playing for Barça, I’ll quit football. If they don’t want me, I’ll leave without any problem. I’m just passionate about playing for Barça,” the Catalan defender revealed during a streaming with Ibai Llanos on Twitch.

Also read: Tigers: Perla Mont shows off her rear with “spicy” photography in a swimsuit

Everything came up during the live show in a very pleasant conversation when they asked him what he would do if a sheik arrived and they offered him 40 million euros a year.

PIQUÉ IS NOT SEEN WEARING OTHER COLORS! The Catalan player assures that he does not move money like other players and that he loves the Blaugrana colors. pic.twitter.com/zCdhtigJas – W Deportes (@deportesWRADIO) June 11, 2021

“At the moment that I am in my career, it is no longer a question of money. More money does not give you more happiness; I have everything here: my family, my people, my friends, good weather, good gastronomy.”

On some occasions he has assured that he would like to be president of FC Barcelona.

Gerard Piqué, in the stream of @IbaiLlanos: “The day I stop playing at Barça, I will leave football. I will never play for another team. Here we have everything. There are people who move for money and others who move for others “pic.twitter.com/uzMsG74ISh – Sports World (@mundodeportivo) June 11, 2021

“I have always been excited, it is the club of my life, but there is still a lot left. I like to feel like a player still, we’ll see when I retire,” he argued.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content