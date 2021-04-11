FC Barcelona: Gerard Piqué faced the referee after the end of the Spanish Classic

The player of the Barcelona Gerard Piqué was shown a yellow card at the end of the match against him Real Madrid, when the central, who had not played, went down to the field to protest the referee Jesus Gil Manzano.

In the section “Other incidents” of the official record, the referee of the classic reflected: “(Player: Gerard Pique Bernabeu). He was reprimanded for making technical observations after the match and inside the changing room tunnel.

Piqué had jumped onto the field just after the game ended (with Real Madrid’s 2-1 victory) to protest to the referee for having discounted only four minutes.

Despite the attempts of the Barça delegate, Carles Naval, to prevent it, Gerard Piqué approached Gil Manzano to express his disagreement.

In addition to the warning to Piqué outside playing time, during the game Nacho (69), for Real Madrid, and Pedri (23), Araújo (26), Sergi Roberto (84) and Koeman had received yellow cards for Barcelona . He sent Casemiro off with a double card in the 89th minute.

