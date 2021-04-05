FC Barcelona: Frenkie De Jong launches ‘recadito’ to Koeman after beating Valladolid

Frankie De Jong, Barcelona’s Dutch midfielder, sent a hint to Ronald Koeman, his compatriot and manager of the culé team, when he beat Valladolid a goal by zero at the last minute with both Ousmane Dembélé at the Camp Nou.

With this victory, Barcelona is just one point behind Atlético de Madrid that lost to Sevilla and beats Real Madrid by two in the pre-Clásico that will be played this weekend.

After the game, De Jong made it very clear that the position he prefers to play in Barcelona is in the middle, but that if the coach requires it in other positions, he will play there for the good of the team.

“I PREFER to play in the MIDDLE but if it is BETTER for the TEAM to play in another position, I will,” he said at the end of the game against Valladolid.

“We have SUFFERED a lot but in the end we WON. I was a bit NERVOUS,” De Jong accepted after winning by the minimum against Valladolid.

