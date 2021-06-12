FC Barcelona: Frenkie de Jong “begs” Memphis Depay to sign with the Culés

The Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, FC Barcelona player, said this Friday that he talks with his teammate Memphis Depay about his eventual transfer, but stressed that it is the footballer who must make the decision.

“We talk, but in the end it is he who has to make the decision. We will see what happens,” said the footballer about Depay, who ends his contract with Olympique Lyonnais this season and arouses interest in Barcelona.

De Jong, who is 24 years old and came to the Camp Nou Two seasons ago, he said that he feels that he has “grown” with the Blaugrana shirt.

Looks like Barcelona have competition in the signing of Memphis Depay According to Mundo Deportivo, Juve have made Depay a much higher offer than Barca, which might be enough to sway the forward Which would be the better move? pic.twitter.com/8aj2U1zRvp – International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) June 11, 2021

“I have grown (…). I think I have improved at Barcelona,” said the player, who placed France and Spain among the favorite teams to win the European Championship.

The Netherlands, which opens this Sunday in the tournament against Ukraine at the Joahn Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, also shares a group with Austria and North Macedonia.

