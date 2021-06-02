FC Barcelona exercises the option to buy the Betis Emerson side

Exercise the purchase option

FC Barcelona has communicated to Real Betis Balompié that it is exercising its right to recover Brazilian full-back Emerson Royal as of July 1. The defender has played on loan for the last two and a half seasons in the Andalusian team.

Barcelona had agreed on the terms of the contract with the footballer for the next three seasons and has executed the purchase option it had on the player amounting to 9 million euros.

Emerson Royal, a 22-year-old right-back, came to Spain from Atlético Mineiro, who collected 6 million from Betis, where he has played for two and a half seasons in which he has played 79 official matches and has scored five goals.

