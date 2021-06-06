FC Barcelona: Eric García cannot hide his emotion of dressing the Culé

The central of the Barcelona Eric Garcia He said “he is very happy” to have returned to the Barça club after the four-year stage he has lived in Manchester City.

“Reaching the first team is something new, I hope to achieve great things. I don’t think much about the future, I prefer to focus on the present. It is a dream to be here as a Barça fan that I am,” said the Spanish international in an interview with Barça TV + .

Also read: Karol G shows off her curves with a photo session in the sea

He recalled that “five years ago” he was in the stands “thinking if one day he would have the opportunity” and now that he has got it “it is something fantastic.

Despite his youth, he is only 20 years old, Garcia said he tries “to be a leader in the team.” “I speak a lot on the field and I like to help my teammates, I want to play as many games as possible,” he said.

Garcia also referred to the friendship that unites him with Ansu Fati since they met in Barça youth football: “I had the opportunity to play with him for a long time and now we will meet again, it is something incredible. I think he is going to have a great career. here”.

Eric Garcia is a spectacular signing and he will show it soon. Blaugrana since he was little, trained in the Masia and molded by Pep Guardiola. Central with 100% Barça DNA. 20 years. Present and future. Whoever doubts him will be wrong #FCBMasia pic.twitter.com/5WVuB6WBNN – Albert Rogé (@albert_roge) June 1, 2021

The Martorell player, who arrives free, is one of the six centers that Ronald Koeman currently has on the squad, along with Gerard Piqué, Clément Lenglet, Ronald Araujo, Samuel Umtiti and Óscar Mingueza.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content