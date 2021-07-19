FC Barcelona does not close a contract with H&M for political reasons

07/19/2021 at 7:12 PM CEST

The FC Barcelona had very advanced negotiations with H&M so that the textile company was the new sponsor of the outdoor clothing of the players of the first men’s soccer team, but the Swedish brand’s commitment not to use cotton from Xinjiang The cause of the alleged use of forced labor is the main reason that has stopped the talks, since the club does not want conflicts with China.

This was announced by the ARA newspaper and was confirmed by . from club sources, who explained that the main fears arose from a sector of the communication department and the Hong Kong office. And they assure that the Barcelona entity fEU transparent with H&M on the main reason for which, for the moment, the agreement has been stopped.

The official version of Barça is that there is no negotiation about to be closed with a brand so that take care of the club’s outing and that at this time the asset is not a priority either because there are other, much more pressing matters. This sponsorship it could have been around 3 million euros per year.

The H&M statement was published in 2020 and denounced that different civil organizations had disseminated the existence of labor camps in the Xinjiang region, located in Northeast China, where citizens of the Uighur Muslim minority were exploited.

Since then, there was retaliation from China against H&M for this decision, and currently the Swedish brand does not appear on some of the most popular online sales websites in the country Asian and its more than 500 stores there do not exist in the main geolocators.

Barça’s fears are based on him fact that you must renew the sponsorship agreement with a Chinese company, electronics maker Oppo, which would bring in about twice as much money as H&M and has another sponsor, the insurance company Taiping Life Insurance, which belongs to the Chinese government.

In 2018, FC Barcelona closed a sponsorship agreement with the North American company Thom Browne so that she was in charge of dressing the players and the coaching staff of the men’s first team on the street. The contract was signed for three years and ends this summer.